Fencing team named for Cadet Nationals

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 05: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) today screened the UT Fencing team for the forthcoming 17th

Cadet (U-18) National Fencing Championship to be held at Nashik in Maharashtra from December 11 to December 13.

The screening of the selected team took place at MA Stadium here under the supervision of a team led by Divisional Sports

Officer of the JKSC, Ashok Singh and comprised Satish Gupta (Manager JKSC) and Rashid Ahmed (international fencer).

Earlier, 24 fencers, including 12 boys demonstration their skills before the screening penal so as to justify their selection.

Also present were Fencing coaches, Shotu Lal Sharma and Rachna Jamwal.

Veer Sangram and Mokshi Sharma have been named men and women coach respectively while Anuradha Sharma shall

accompany the team as Manager.

The detail of selected fencers is as under:-

THE TEAM:

BOYS:

Ranvir Jamwal, Aryan Sethi, Sohit Thakur, Sufyan Waheed Sohil, Harshit Kohli, Anubhav Sharma, Suryansh Sharma, Vatsal

Gandotra, Rakshit Sharma, Dhruv Mahajan, Aadhar Khajuria and Poorvak Suri.

GIRLS: Twinkle Gupta, Kalash Jamwal, Khushi Sharma, Diksha Rajput, Suhani Singh Raina, Shriya Sharma, Manshi Sharma,

Simarleen Kour, Ananya Sharma, Subhanaya Sharma, Sarvagya Sharma and Chhavi Sharma.