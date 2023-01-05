Fencing Sub-Junior team named for National

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 05: The J&K Sports Council (JKSC) today conducted screening of the J&K fencing team for the

upcoming 24th Sub Junior (U-14) National Fencing Championship to be held at Ernakulum, Kochi in Kerela from

January 10 to January 13

The team shall depart for the venue tomorrow. Earlier, the screening conducted by the senior officials of JKSC Ashok

Singh and Satish Gupta as also member Sports Council, Bhanu Pratap Singh in the presence of Rashid Ahmed.

In total, 24 fencers (12 Boys and 12 Girls) have been made part of the J&K team.

Ujjwal Gupta, Rajan Prashar have been named coaches while Maninder Pal Singh and Surjeet Kour to accompany

managers.

THE TEAM:

BOYS: Epee: Aradhay Vasu Sharma, Saais ur Rehman, Daksh Verma, Rinku Manhas. Sabre: Dhananjay Pandit,

Harnidh Singh, Manik Sharma, Sev Karan Singh. Foil: Harsh Dubey, Rohan Prashar, Prabav Verma, Raghav Choudhary.

GIRLS: Epee: Mannasvi, Kaushar Parveen, Praditi Sharma, Aarushi. Foil:Mayra Rajput, Nandini Devi, Myra

Singh, Kavya Rajput. Sabre: Antalya Jamwal, Sabrena Choudhary, Eknoor Kour and Shrija Bali.