Fearing Mamata’s backlash, No ‘Kerala Story’ show in Bengal despite SC order

(Agencies)

Despite the Supreme Court allowing screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal, no cinema hall has as yet agreed to show the controversial film which was earlier banned by the state government fearing “communal disturbances.”

Satadeep Saha, distributor of the film in Bengal, said on Friday that none of the single screens and multiplexes in the state has come forward to show The Kerala Story as yet, including theatres owned by his family.

“We have asked the hall owners and multi-plex authorities that they can go ahead with the screening since there is no hurdle in showing Kerala Story now. But till now no one has picked up the move for release here. Maybe they don’t want to antagonise anyone,” Saha said.

However, the regional head of Inox Amitabha Guha Thakurata said, “We are waiting for the (state) government’s formal orders.”

Director of the movie, Sudipto Sen at a press conference on Friday claimed he has been told by several hall owners that they have been threatened “by certain quarters” and asked not to screen the film. Some reports from Kolkotta said that the Cinema Halls owners fear a backlash from Mamta’s TMC cadre and other elements.

Sen, who was speaking at a press meet here accompanied by the film’s female lead Adah Sharma, claimed an estimated 1.5-2 crore people have already watched the movie all over the country, within two weeks after its release.