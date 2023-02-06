Fateh Singh elected president of Gurudwara Singh Sabha Sainik Colony

Jammu Tawi, February 5

Former Secretary of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu, Sardar Fateh Singh was elected today as the president of the new management committee of the Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Sainik Colony Jammu.

Sikh Sangat (the electorates) of Sainik Colony and adjoining areas held a meeting presided over by Lt. Col (Retd) Charanjit Singh and formally elected Fateh Singh, the president of the Management Committee of the Gurudwara for two years. Lt. Col. (retd) Charanjit Singh congratulated Sardar Fateh Singh expressing hope that the new committee would manage the affairs of the Gurudwara well. He thanked the Sangat and the administration for facilitating the elections in a peaceful manner.

Fateh Singh expressed his gratitude to the Sangat for reposing trust in him and assured that he and his new team would serve the Gurudwara and the Sangat to the best of his ability and the tenets of Gurmaryada.