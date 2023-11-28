Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Critical, On Ventilator Support

New Delhi, Nov 28: Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support for a pre-existing cardiac condition.

Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

In 2010, when the designer was at the peak of his career, he suffered a heart attack for which he underwent an emergency angioplasty.

Earlier this year, a close confidant of the designer disclosed to a leading daily that Bal had been admitted to hospital last November to flush out alcohol from his system.

The designer's illustrious career spans over three decades. Bal being ahead of his time is one of the first designers to create couture collections.

The St Stephens College alumnus, who studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi, has been honoured with numerous awards and is recognised as one of the leading names in the fashion industry.

