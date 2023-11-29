Farooq stresses on preserving culture, language & tradition

SRINAGAR, Nov 28: National Conference President and MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday stressed the need for preserving culture, language and traditions in the society in wake of the attempts aimed at destroying it.

Interacting with the party functionaries and workers at Nawa-e-Subha office on Tuesday, Farooq said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been guarding the frontiers of their culture, heritage and traditions since ages.

“It becomes all the more important to preserve our culture, language and traditions in our families in wake of the attempts aimed at destroying it”, Farooq said and added “we have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu Muslim, Shia-Suni, Barelvi Deobandi”.

He said unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and under-development. “Our mutual discord will make our descent into darkness,” he said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said the National Conference has a history of rendering sacrifices for the people of this State.

Asking people to take pride in their culture and mother-tongue, he said that the identity of a nation was its most valuable asset.