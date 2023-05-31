Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo meet held

NL Corresspondent



Director Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), Subash Chander Chhibber declared open the meet while Rouf Ahmed Bhat was guest of honour. International footballer, Ishfaq Ahmed and Hilal Ahmed as also Shafiq Ahmed were special guests.

The event is being conducted under the guidance of Nissar Ahmed (vice president of JKTA) in support with Anees Bhat, Rohit Sharma, Faisal Tanvir and Zain Nazir (technical team) as also Atul Pangotra (International Referee).

Now, all the medal winners shall represent J&K in the forthcoming LG Cup All India Taekwondo Championships, a handout issued here today informed.