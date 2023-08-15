Fake ‘Dy SP’ arrested

Srinagar, Aug 14: Police in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday said they arrested a man for impersonating as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and duping people.

Amod Nagpure, SSP, Baramulla, warned that the individuals attempting to exploit the trust of innocent people will have to face the law. The criminal activities will not go unchecked at any cost, he said.

The man posing as DySP and Sub Inspector was arrested following a complaint from a person that he has been duped of Rs 90,000 through a deceitful scheme, Amod said, adding that the police have so far recovered Rs 40,000.

Reflecting the seriousness of the charges against the accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a resident of Barzulla Dhobivan in Tehsil Karhama, a case was registered in Police Station Kunzer.

We request the people to report immediately if they are getting such suspicious calls, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said, “This successful operation showcases the dedication and commitment of law enforcement agencies to bring wrongdoers to justice and protect the interests of the public. The collaboration between the complainants and police has played a pivotal role in ensuring the swift resolution of this case.”

Last week, J&K Police arrested a married couple in Srinagar who impersonated top civil servants and used to dupe people by promising jobs and other favours.