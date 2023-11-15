Fake Army Colonel arrested

Jammu Tawi, Nov 14: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man impersonating an Army Colonel in Samba district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said that fake Army Colonel has been arrested for attempting to commit rape on a girl in the jurisdiction of Police Station Vijaypur.

The arrested person was identified as Sham Lal, resident of Keso Manhasan, tehsil Ramgarh, Samba, presently living at Shiv Nagar, Vijaypur.

A case has been registered and investigation is taken up, he added.

The SSP as per the complaint, said the arrested accused impersonated as an Army Colonel and brought young siblings (girl studying in 12th class and her brother, a 10th class student) of Udhampur district to Vijaypur by cheating on the false assurance of getting them enrolled in NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in belt force.

He also checked their running stamina along Vijaypur-Ramgarh road and at midnight, attempted to commit rape on the girl who raised hue and cry, approached Police Station and lodged complaint upon which Police registered FIR, immediately swung into action and arrested the accused.