Fairplay platform: Characterisation of the service itself

Fairplay platform has proven itself as a highly trustworthy service provider of the gambling and betting activities on the Asian market. Significant number of players join the fairplay platform every day. The platform attracts new players by the good reputation, dedication to work done, and the amount of activities in the betting line of the company. We should also mention that fairplay always has the best odds on the events, and the RTP rate (return to the player rate) of the casino and slot machines is being kept at a decent level. The platform strives to improve the service quality and make the players a little bit happier, putting a small margin in any type of activity on the platform.

Application from Fairplay: Short about the programme

The fairplay application is designed with the respect to the new and innovative trends in the sphere of the computer programming, data science, and user experience interface. All these factors ensured the best possible service assurance and the quality of the product, as the product we mean the application of the platform. In this application you may find all of the desired services that could be only imagined. The application can take your attention for several hours straight just to observe the amount of the available services. If we are talking about the fairplay betting app, there are more than 5 000 sports events that occur daily and are included into the betting line with the best odds for the players. In addition, the developers set the registration and installation process to be as easy and fast as possible, so the players do not have to spend their free time doing some administrative stuff.

Features of functionality

The players may start playing in 10 minutes, it takes only 5 minutes in order to install the mobile application, 3 minutes to create a new account, and just 2 minutes in order to make a deposit and start playing immediately. However, there is an opportunity to try to improve your gaming and betting experience by playing on the virtual currency. The application is designed just for the players, so the design allows players to quickly surf through the pages and successfully navigate in the application.

Fairplay app specification for Android

As was already mentioned in the previous section of the article. A huge amount of the resources was spent on the development of the application. The best programmers of the world worked on the platform creation project. They have implemented the best possible solutions in order to ensure the proper and secure work of the application. It is also not a secret for everyone that the application is also well set up and optimized, so it could be launched almost on any personal device, even on the relatively old mobile phones. The detailed specification of the android application may be found below:

App type Gambling application, betting application App version v. 1.2.2 App APK size 18 MB Installed application size 54 MB App price Free application App languages Hindi and English New player bonus Your first deposit up to INR 50,000 will be multiplied by 3 times Supported countries India Required Android version v. 5.0 and higher

Fairplay app specification for iOS

This was the main specification of the Android application, below you may find the table with the iOS specification:

App type Gambling application, betting application App version v. 2.4.1 Installed application size 39 MB App price Free application App languages Hindi and English New player bonus Your first deposit up to INR 50,000 will be multiplied by 3 times Supported countries India Required iOS version v. 8.0 and higher

As you could already understand after the examination of the required versions of the operating systems. The app could be run almost on any device. We recommend starting the game as fast as possible and catching your fortune at the proper time.

Fairplay app download and installation process

The fairplay application could be installed in 5 minutes, as was mentioned already in the sections above. The process is designed in order to minimize the time spent for registration. It takes four simple steps in order to download the application on your mobile device. They are the following:

Please open your browser and reach out to the official web site of the fairplay platform. Pay attention to the fact that the web site should be the official one; Press the phone icon in the top left corner of the screen. This will open the installation page; On the installation page click the download button. This will start the downloading of the application; After the downloading is complete, the application would be installed automatically on your device. You need just to wait a few seconds for all files to successfully install on your phone. And you may find afterwards the fully installed application on your home screen.

So, this was the registration process, if you already have a fairplay account, you may start playing immediately, and if you do not, please register immediately and do not forget about the bonus.

Fairplay platform support service

In order to ensure the best service quality and assurance, fairplay company hired the best technical specialist to the company. They are working days and nights just to establish the permanent support of the customers. The support team may be contacted in several ways, the most classic one is by phone call, you may find the number in the support section. The second way is to send an email letter, but this way may require additional time from their side to prepare a formal written answer, and the third one, that we usually recommend to utilize – via online chat that is always turned on in the application. This is the fastest way to connect with the team and resolve any issue.