Factors hampering export

In the fiscal year 2022 (FY22), India’s manufacturing exports reached USD 418 billion. These exports have grown quickly over the last two years,

so they have reached this level. Even though India has the fifth-largest economy in the world and makes up 3.1% of the global GDP, its exports

only make up 1.6% of global trade. This is due to a number of things, such as rising protectionism and de-globalization, a lack of basic

infrastructure, and low market penetration in high-income countries.

So, it tells India to work on speeding up Free Trade Agreements, lowering tariffs, and getting rid of bottlenecks on the supply side. This would help with

export problems.

The main industries that Indian exports are based on are Petroleum Products. It was a big part of India’s exports at a time when crude oil prices were going

up because of the pandemic and getting worse because of the Russia-Ukraine war. India sends out oil products worth USD 55.5 billion, which is a huge

increase of 150% from last year.

Engineering Goods’ exports registered a 50% increase. At the moment, all MNC companies in India that make pumps, tools, carbides, air compressors,

engines, and generators are trading at all-time highs and moving more production units to India.

India sent out USD 35,3 billion worth of jewellery. In this year’s budget, the import duty on cut and polished diamonds was also lowered.

The government’s push to meet the need for food around the world during the pandemic was good for agricultural exports. India’s rice exports are worth

USD 9.65 billion, which is the most of any agricultural good. India’s exports of textiles and clothing, including handicrafts, were worth USD 44.4 billion, which

was a 41% increase from the previous year.

This sector is getting a big boost from government programmes like the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) and the Mega Integrated Textile

Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park scheme.

Further, India is the biggest supplier of generic drugs and the third largest producer of medicines by volume. India provides more than half of Africa’s

generic drug needs, about 40% of generic drug needs in the United States, and 25% of all medicine in the United Kingdom.

However, the problems with the growth of Indian exports were rising protectionism and de-globalization: Countries around the world are moving toward

protectionist trade policies because the Russia-Ukraine War has upset the global political order and the supply chain is being used to make weapons. This is

reducing India’s ability to export.

Lack of Basic Infrastructure: India’s manufacturing sector doesn’t have enough manufacturing hubs, and internet services and transportation are

expensive compared to those in developed countries. This is a big turnoff for industries. Power insufficiency is another problem.

India spends about 0.7% of its GDP on research and development. This means that India isn’t coming up with many new ideas. This makes it hard for

the manufacturing sector to change, improve, and grow.

Our exports have a high level of diversification and a low level of specialisation. This means that India’s exports are spread out over many products and

partners, making them less competitive than those of other countries.

Exports can’t be the only source of growth in an era of deglobalization and slowing growth. India can also look into developing programmes with other

countries in areas like space, semiconductors, and solar energy to boost its growth prospects in the medium term.

The economic policy should also try to promote export dynamism, product specialisation, and product diversification through Dedicated Export Corridors

to offer the best service in the world and move the Indian economy toward long-term, steady economic growth.

Indian entrepreneurs can be encouraged to sign joint venture agreements abroad so that their products can be exported to developing countries where

the political climate is good and there is a demand for Indian products.

MSMEs make up 29% of the GDP and 40% of international trade. This makes them important players in reaching ambitious export goals. India needs to

connect Special Economic Zones to the MSME sector and give small businesses incentives.

Indian exporters will be able to compete on the global market only if they have a strong infrastructure network with warehouses, ports, testing labs,

certification centres, etc.

It also needs to change to more modern ways of doing business, which can be done by digitising the export process. Both time and money will be saved.