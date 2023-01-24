Facilitating ‘disabled’ our moral, social responsibility: CS Mehta

Jammu Tawi, January 23: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today emphasised upon the need for having public

infrastructure amenable to specially-abled people for their easy access to them, especially schools and health

institutions of the UT.

Dr Mehta made these remarks while chairing the 22nd Steering Committee meeting of Scheme for Implementation

of Rights for Persons with Disabilities (SIPDA) here.

The Chief Secretary stressed on taking all the measures possible for making public offices and infrastructure

accessible to such persons. He advised them to have ramps and rails in every office especially those visited often by

such persons. He told them to have disable-friendly washrooms in such buildings besides signages and other facilities

for assistance to such persons. He advised them to take both short term and long term measures to tackle this issue.

In terms of adopting the innovative approaches, the Chief Secretary underscored the need for establishment a

helpline with a nodal officer who could facilitate them in getting appointments with senior officers or offices in

administration. He told them to create waiting halls for these persons in the ground floor of these offices for

meeting the officers to apprise them about their issues. He also directed for giving suitable accommodation to

specially-abled employees in the ground floor of the office they are working at.

He enjoined upon them that it is the social obligation of all of us, besides our moral responsibility, to assist them in

every manner. He asked them to have wheel chairs available in the main offices for their ease, besides providing

them help in reaching the particular place in the office complexes.

The Commissioner Secretary, SWD, Sheetal Nanda apprised the meeting that the SIPDA Scheme has been

formulated by Government of India to provide barrier free environment for the persons with disabilities which

include access to built environment in schools, colleges, academic and training institutions, offices and public

buildings, recreational areas, health centres/hospitals etc.

This also includes provision for ramps, rails, lifts, adaptation of toilets for wheelchair users, brail signages and

auditory signals, tactile flooring, causing curb cuts and slopes to be made in pavement for the easy access of

wheelchair users, she adds.

It also enlists engraving on the surface of zebra crossing for the blind or for persons with low vision, engraving on the

edges of railway platforms for the blind or for low vision and devising appropriate symbols of disability, etc, as was

discussed in the meeting.

It was made out that government websites should also be accessible to PwDs as per guidelines issued by NIC and

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (D/o AR&PG), Government of India.