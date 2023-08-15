‘Eye flu’ cases rise to over 17,000 in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Aug 14: The hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir continue to receive patients complaining of irritation, redness, swelling and itching in their eyes.

The doctors from both Kashmir and Jammu divisions told KNO news agency that more cases of conjunctivitis, popularly known as ‘eye flu', are on the rise. They, however, said there is no need to worry as it goes in around one to two weeks for whoever gets affected.

An official from the Directorate of Health Services Jammu said that 10,760 cases of conjunctivitis were reported in Jammu division including GMC Jammu.

Giving further details, he said that so far 3,000 cases have been reported in Jammu district, 454 in Doda, 1,546 in Kathua, 341 in Kishtwar, 602 in Poonch, 740 in Rajouri, 494 in Ramban, 374 in Reasi, 1,214 in Samba, 669 in Udhampur and 1,353 in GMC Jammu.

The spokesperson of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told KNO that so far 6,722 cases of ‘eye flu' have been reported in Kashmir hospitals coming under the DHSK's control.

The doctors said it is a “self-limiting infection” and each individual's immunity will have a role to play in the course of the disease.

The monsoon's humid and damp conditions provide an ideal breeding ground for viruses or bacteria responsible for these infections to spread rapidly, they said, adding that this flu can infect any person of any age group and to stop the spread of the infection; touching of eyes should be avoided, especially unwashed hands.

Meanwhile, the Department of Ophthalmology GMC Srinagar in an advisory said that conjunctivitis spreads through direct contact with eye secretions of an infected person, touching contaminated surfaces/objects and then touching eyes can lead to infection.

As per the advisory, dark goggles don't prevent the spread of conjunctivitis and it doesn't spread by looking at the infected person.

The department had advised the people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and disinfect touched surfaces like doorknobs, etc.

The people must avoid touching or rubbing their eyes, sharing personal items, wearing contact lenses, crowded places and swimming poles, the advisory mentions, adding that an ophthalmologist must be consulted if there is severe eye pain, blurring of vision, sensitivity to light associated with throat pain and fever and if the symptoms go worse and don't improve after 24 hours.