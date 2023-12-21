Explosion at police camp in Poonch

Jammu Tawi, Dec 20: A mysterious blast took place inside the premises of an armed police camp in the Surankote area of the Poonch district, police sources here said on Wednesday.

They said that the explosion took place on the intervening night of December 19–20 inside the armed police camp and damaged the window panes of some of the vehicles parked.

“No injury has been reported in the blast while nature of the blast is being investigated,” police said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said, “Some low-intensity and low-impact mysterious blast was reported last night in the parking area of the Armed Batallion of J&K Police in Surankote, due to which the window panes of some parked vehicles got damaged.”

The nature of blast is being investigated, said the Spokesman.