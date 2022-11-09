NL Corresspondent
Jammu Tawi: Experian India, one of the leading data analytics and decisioning companies, and the first credit bureau to be licensed
in India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 has announced a service that allows Indian consumers to
check their credit score on WhatsApp for free – the first time any credit bureau in India is offering such a service. Consumers can
now check their Experian credit reports regularly and monitor their credit portfolio easily. The initiative introduces a quick, secure, and
convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime. Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track
any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile. With
India having the largest numbers of WhatsApp users in the world – at 487.5 million users – the WhatsApp messaging service is part-
and-parcel of everyday life for Indian consumers. Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, says: “This is a significant
milestone in Experian’s mission to use data for good. We want consumers to get easy access to credit information and build a
stronger credit ecosystem in India. As the first credit bureau in India to offer such a service, it shows our commitment to driving
financial inclusion in India. At Experian, we believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit. By being able to
check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time, helping them make
informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score – empowering them to
improve their financial health and transform their lives.”
Experian becomes first credit bureau in India to offer free credit scores on WhatsApp
NL Corresspondent