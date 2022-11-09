Experian becomes first credit bureau in India to offer free credit scores on WhatsApp

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Experian India, one of the leading data analytics and decisioning companies, and the first credit bureau to be licensed

in India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 has announced a service that allows Indian consumers to

check their credit score on WhatsApp for free – the first time any credit bureau in India is offering such a service. Consumers can

now check their Experian credit reports regularly and monitor their credit portfolio easily. The initiative introduces a quick, secure, and

convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime. Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track

any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile. With

India having the largest numbers of WhatsApp users in the world – at 487.5 million users – the WhatsApp messaging service is part-

and-parcel of everyday life for Indian consumers. Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, says: “This is a significant

milestone in Experian’s mission to use data for good. We want consumers to get easy access to credit information and build a

stronger credit ecosystem in India. As the first credit bureau in India to offer such a service, it shows our commitment to driving

financial inclusion in India. At Experian, we believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit. By being able to

check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time, helping them make

informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score – empowering them to

improve their financial health and transform their lives.”