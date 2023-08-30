Expedition to Poonch for promoting home-stays, adventure, border, pilgrimage forms

JammuTawi, Aug 29: The Jammu Tourism organised a three-day odyssey to District Poonch led by Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu Division.

This journey not only celebrated the pristine beauty of Poonch but also championed the cause of promotion of home0stays, pilgrimage, rural and adventure tourism in this border district which is blessed with unparalleled natural beauty and heavenly adventures, read a handout.

During her maiden tour to Poonch, Mehta paid reverential visit to the Holy Shrine of Shri Baba Buddha Amarnath at Mandi, renowned for its profound spiritual and religious significance.

Engaging wholeheartedly with the devoted pilgrims embarking on the Shri Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on August 17,. Mehta gleaned their invaluable insights for future promotional campaigns of the said pious annual Yatra.

Addressing the media, she underscored the Department's unwavering commitment to nurturing pilgrimage tourism, Border Tourism, Adventure and Rural Tourism.

She conscientiously laid emphasis on the need to tap the immense potential of Poonch-Rajouri district and the Pir Panjal area especially regarding adventure gems, natural marvels and Sufi Pilgrimage Spirit of the area. She further added that over 45,000 pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the Holy Shrine of Baba Buddha Amarnath at Mandi in 2023.

She called for decisive actions and implementable strategies to forge collaborative efforts with resounding emphasis on the existing potential of these twin districts.

She added that this District is blessed with holy Shrines of great saints and Sufis like Chote Shah Shrine Sakhi Maidan, Ramkund Temple Mankote, Sain Miran Shrine, Nangali Sahib Gurudwara, Dashnami Akhara, Navagraha Temple and many more, along with the historical Heritage Mughal Road, the unparalleled pristine Alpine Lakes, Banjhdari meadow, Nurpur meadow, Noor-i-Chamb Waterfall, Nandishool waterfall which is also a frozen waterfall during winters, Tatakuti Peak and other natural marvels of immense beauty.

Tanveer Ahmed, CEO of Poonch Development Authority (PDA) extolled the economic benefits of local home-stay registrations. His unwavering commitment was palpable as he pledged full Departmental assistance for home-stay registration and the promotion of adventure tourism in the area.