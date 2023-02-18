Except Tourist Resort Of Pahalgam, Night Temperature Stays Above The Freezing Point

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Barring the hill station of Pahalgam, the night temperatures stayed above the freezing point across Kashmir valley, officials said. The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday said night temperature at Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir was recorded at minus 1.4 °C last night. The day temperature on Friday was 15 °C at the resort. In Srinagar, the mercury climbed to 2.9°C during the night, around 2.8 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Friday was 18.2°C, about 8.3 notches above normal.

MeT said the night temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was recorded 0.2°C, some seven degrees above normal. The day temperature on Friday was 9.8°C, about nine degrees above normal. Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a low of 1.4° Celsius, while the mercury in Kokernag settled at 1.9° Celsius. Kupwara in North Kashmir registered a low of 1.2° Celsius. Jammu recorded a low of 11.3°C against 12.9°C on the previous night. Banihal recorded a low of 4.2°C , Batote 8.2°C , Katra 11.7°C and Bhadarwah 5.6°C. Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 3.5°C and minus 7.8°C respectively, the MeT official said.

MeT has issued a forecast of wet weather from February 19 in the Kashmir region.

“On February 19, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches of Kashmir division. The next day light rain in plains and light to moderate rain or snow in middle and higher reaches is expected till early morning of February 21,” MeT officials said.