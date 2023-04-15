Exams for CAPF Constable posts in 13 languages from January 2024

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on April 15 that the examinations to recruit constables in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be conducted in 13 regional languages, other than Hindi and English. The new arrangement will kick in starting from January 1, 2024. The decision comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Telengana minister K.T.R. Rao urged Home Minister Amit Shah to revise the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) national recruitment notification to include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages. The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Mr. Shah took the decision to give impetus to participation of local youth in the CAPFs and encourage regional languages. In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani languages.