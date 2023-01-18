Ex-MLC Khatana, his son Gulzar joins Cong

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: Former Member of Legislative Council
(MLC) Nizamuddin Khatana and his son Gulzar Ahmad Khatana,
who were associated with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad
Party (DAP), on Tuesday joined Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh
Congress.
The father-son duo has joined Congress days ahead of Bharat
Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Nizamuddin Khatana, who
was General Secretary of DAP and Gulzar Ahmad resigned from
the basic membership and all posts of DAP on January 10 and
have tendered their resignations to party high command.
The duo joined in presence of AICC incharge J&K MP Rajni
Patel, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, JKPCC working
President Raman Bala, Ex-PCC president Peerzada Mohammad
Syed and others.
Gulzar is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls from
Larnoo seat, which has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes
(STs).