Ex-MLC Khatana, his son Gulzar joins Cong

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: Former Member of Legislative Council

(MLC) Nizamuddin Khatana and his son Gulzar Ahmad Khatana,

who were associated with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad

Party (DAP), on Tuesday joined Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh

Congress.

The father-son duo has joined Congress days ahead of Bharat

Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Nizamuddin Khatana, who

was General Secretary of DAP and Gulzar Ahmad resigned from

the basic membership and all posts of DAP on January 10 and

have tendered their resignations to party high command.

The duo joined in presence of AICC incharge J&K MP Rajni

Patel, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, JKPCC working

President Raman Bala, Ex-PCC president Peerzada Mohammad

Syed and others.

Gulzar is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls from

Larnoo seat, which has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes

(STs).