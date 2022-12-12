Environment friendly construction is imperative in the country

Sir,

The construction is one of the most important industries that has significantly contributed towards the country’s socio-economic

development. Traditional Concrete structures are associated with significant amounts of carbon emissions at various stages,

including material manufacture, construction, and operation. For a long time, this was thought to be inevitable since concrete

was essential to the construction industry and was inextricably linked to human prosperity. However, in order to achieve a

carbon-neutral economy, we must prioritise concrete structures that reduce carbon emissions over cost.one of the important

environment friendly construction methods is using sustainable concrete.

Sustainable concrete is concerned with all aspects of a concrete structure throughout its lifetime, including materials, design,

construction, conservation, intervention, demolition, reuse, and recycling, all of which will necessitate the use of cutting-edge

technologies.Sustainable concrete construction is a step toward greener and more environmentally friendly concrete construction

practises in order to reduce global environmental problems. Instead of traditional concrete, landscape designers and architects experts

recommend using fly ash, a byproduct of thermal power plants, as a cementing material. The use of recycled materials such as crushed

glass and woodchips reduces the production and consumption of cement, lowering the carbon footprint.Green building is one of the

concept plays important role in reducing carbon footprint in construction industry.Green building, through its design and construction, has

a positive impact on climates and the natural environment. It consumes less energy, water, and natural resources, generates less waste,

and is healthier than traditional construction. Low maintenance and operational costs, energy efficiency, improved indoor environment

quality, water efficiency, better health, material efficiency, a cleaner environment, and less strain on local resources are all advantages of

green building construction. Green architecture can help to reduce the use of natural resources and fuels, as well as improve water and

material efficiencies and air quality both inside and outside of structures.Thus, a green or sustainable building is the result of a design

philosophy that holistically focuses on increasing the efficiency of the resources used, namely energy, water, and materials, while

reducing building impacts on human health and the environment during the building lifecycle through better sitting, design, and

construction.Another sustainable option is to use permeable concrete in the ground, which allows for more water infiltration and

subsequent recycling of aggregate material. Self-maintaining or self-healing concrete is an engineered microbial glue that can repair

cracks in concrete and is applied as a spray. The use of geopolymer technology in construction has significantly reduced cement

consumption, resulting in significant reductions in carbon pollution.Furthermore, geopolymer cements are being deployed to improve

structural performance by enhancing durability and compressive strength, improving resistance to acid, and structural performance under

elevated temperature curing conditions, in order to address concerns raised by the disposal of industrial materials by processing and

repurposing them in geopolymer production.To improve the carbon footprint of new buildings, producers and contractors alike are now

increasingly being expected to preserve natural resources while continuing to produce quality products, and are, as a result, looking for

construction methods, practises, and products that will improve the sustainability of new buildings and infrastructure. Finally, the use of

recycled or waste materials in the concrete industry is a viable option for achieving global sustainable development goals.

Keeping in mind the environment obligation every citizen possessing, our smart cities concept and all other ongoing construction

and upcoming constructions projects should use imperatively environment friendly construction methods to play the part in reducing

carbon footprint in the country.

VijayKumar H K

Raichur, Karnataka

Environmentalist