Ensure no eligible voters left out of up-dation: SEC

Jammu Tawi, Sep 12: Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner, B R Sharma on Tuesday asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that no eligible voters are left out of the updation process starting from September 20.

Sharma convened a meeting to review the preparations for adding left out voters in Panchayat Electoral Roll by way of new Supplement.

“Ensure that no eligible voters with respect to January 1, 2023 as qualifying date is left out of the current process of updation which will be started from September 20 and will culminate on October 20,” Sharma asked the DCs in a meeting.

A tentative schedule was also shared with the Deputy Commissioners to start pre-updatiion activities.

The meeting held brief discussions on availability of soft and hard copies of Panchayat Electoral Rolls-2023 for displaying the same for preparing 2-d Supplement, Printing of electoral rolls and forms and availability of infrastructure, Strategy to include new voters in Panchayat rolls whose names already exist in Assembly Rolls from January 1, 2023 as qualifying date, availability of ERO/AERO/ Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO) and updation of their names and other details on websites of Districts as well as on SEC website.

The mechanism of updation and printing both online and offline mode i e (passwords etc for the users and user IDS and role of NIC/DIOs), requirement of funds by each District for the Electoral Roll (Updation & SVEEP activity), tentative Schedule of Revision, Handbook for revision of rolls, meeting of DCs with District Technical team headed by DIO of concerned District and (ERO/AERO/PLBOs) along with RDD functionaries was also discussed.

The SEC sought details from all Deputy Commissioners regarding polling stations, physical verification of polling stations, classification of polling stations into various categories, availability of minimum basic facilities, Migrant voter, besides, other special category of voters and Panchayat wise availability of their data for use in Election.