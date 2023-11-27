Enquiry ordered into Marital Residency norms violations of Anganwadi Workers

Ajay Sharma, Rajouri, November 27:

Following reports by Northlines, the Child Development Department has initiated an inquiry to determine the number of workers in Anganwadi centres who are married outside their designated district or state. Sources revealed that the Mission Director, a senior and reputed officer known for integrity, has taken the lead in investigating this matter.

According to sources, while the initiative is commendable, questions arise regarding the possible reactions from subordinates implicated in the inquiry. Sources emphasized that it is implausible for Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) to be unaware of the status of helpers and workers who are married outside their assigned areas but still connected to the centres, contributing to the deterioration of these crucial facilities.

“CDPOs and supervisors are cognizant of the situation but have deliberately turned a blind eye, potentially due to the influential connections these workers and helpers maintain with local political leaders,” alleged sources, adding that the initiation of the inquiry by the Mission Director has sparked hope among locals, who believe that the investigation will yield meaningful outcomes given the officer’s reputation for uprightness.

Speaking on the matter, a Programme Officer in Rajouri affirmed that strict action would be taken, expressing a commitment to obtaining and reviewing necessary details.