Enhanced security grid on borders hinterlands to counter Pak-backed elements: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Sep 28: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said the security grid on the borders and within the hinterlands is alert and active to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan-backed anti-national elements.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and they have understood the criminal folly of Pakistan which is trying to instigate the youth against their own people.

“The security grid on the borders and within the hinterlands is alert and active to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan-backed anti-national elements,” Singh said during a day-long tour to the Udhampur and Reasi districts, where he interacted with trainee officers and jawans.

The DGP said Pakistan is the main source of militancy. Police and other security forces are committed to neutralise and uproot militancy from the Union Territory, he added.

He said successful operations were conducted and will continue to eliminate the remnants of militancy.

Singh said the presence of active militants has decreased and efforts are on to eliminate the remaining.

The DGP said with the day in and day out efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police and “sacrifices of our fallen heroes”, the people of the Union Territory are enjoying normal life, students are attending schools and other business activities are going on in full swing without any fear.

“The bandh call culture has ended completely. The gallant efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police are being appreciated and acknowledged at every forum of the country,” he said, adding that he feels proud leading this brave force.

On the Kokernag encounter, the DGP said, “We have to work on how to respond better so that loss of lives of security forces is prevented”.

Referring to the areas where there was no police presence previously, the DGP said, “During the last few years, we have tested ourselves to the optimum and overcome obstacles resulting in the changed situation. Police along with other security forces are holding ground. They have control over all the areas”.

“We have ensured that the rule of law is applied to stone pelters and instigators, whoever they may be,” the DGP said.

“We have to deal with anti-national and anti-social elements strictly while taking care of the common people,” he told the trainee officers.

Addressing Border Battalion trainees at Talwara in Reasi, the DGP directed that while providing training to them, special focus has to be on the modern day challenges on borders, narco-terrorism, infiltration, drone droppings. Besides, they should be trained how to protect the people during emergency on borders, he said.

The DGP said these trainees should be exposed to the modern day tools used to monitor the situation and other activities on borders.