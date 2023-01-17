Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 17: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces near the district court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam town on Tuesday, officials said here.
Further details of the incident are awaited, they said.
