Empire Towers, bringing luxury homes that manifest iconic living to Goregaon East

NL Correspondent

Mumbai, Feb 06: Empire Realty, a part of the Virani Group and among the fastest-growing developers in Mumbai’s real estate market has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Empire Towers. The project’s strategic location in Goregaon East is more than just a fancy mailing address, featuring high-end residences that are designed to impress visitors and make residents feel like royalty every day.

The Project comprises two towers each offering homes in 1 and 2 BKH configurations. The 1 BHK homes in 16-floor Wing A are available in configurations of a RERA carpet of 404, 406, and 420 sq. ft. In the 18-floor Wing B, 2 BHK homes are available in 659 and 662 sq. ft configurations. Empire Towers, like all other previous offerings from Empire Realty, comes with a host of iconic lifestyle amenities that fulfil the aspirations of the modern-day generation. From a Grand Entrance Lobby, Fragrance Meditation Pavilion, and a Family Sit-out area, to exclusive lifestyle amenities at the E-Deck Level complete with lawn sit-outs and multipurpose lawn, and a step-plaza to unwind, kid’s play area, this project is designed as the most relaxing leisure destination where each day feels like a holiday. An Italian-themed shopping promenade as you step out on each side of Empire Towers ensures you have a spectacular shopping experience. A Caribbean Barbecue Station, with its distinctive architecture, provides a setting for residents to share their culinary talents, relax in the company of friends and family, and make memories that will last a lifetime. If you’re someone who cares about your health, Empire Towers has an Infinity Jogging Track that combines exercise with pleasant surroundings, thanks to the landscaped compound walls that run the length of the complex and add to its aesthetic appeal.

Additional wonders of the project including the Sky-lounge Cineplex, Star Gazing lounge, Swing Court, Yoga, and Meditation Zone, Hammock Garden, Wi-Fi work pod area, and Sky Leisure Zone can all be found at a perfectly created elevated zone, 200 feet above the ground.

The variety of settings available at the project makes it a great spot to meditate or get some work done during the day. Empire Realty has included a variety of amenities in the project, all with the goal of providing residents with a new and improved way of life, including a place to charge electric cars, a children’s play area, a library, a music and dance room, a net cricket area, a place to relax, and a place to play the game. There are also a variety of spaces to socialize in beside an outdoor gym to exercise, a steam room, a massage room, and a refreshment area.