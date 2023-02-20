Emergency Response Provider Medulance wins Rs 2 Cr deal on Shark Tank-2

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: India’s first Integrated Emergency Response Provider Medulance created history on television when it was offered a whopping Rs 5 crore for 5% equity on the Shark Tank India Season 2 that aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Friday, February 17, 2023. This was only the second time in the history of the show that such a huge amount was offered to entrepreneurs by the Sharks. One of the Sharks, Amit Jain, the Co-Founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, offered the Medulance founders Pranav Bajaj and Ravjot Singh Arora an investment of Rs. 5 Crore in exchange for 5% equity.

The duo, however, accepted a counter-offer of Rs 2 crore for 2% equity by the Sharks Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (BoAt) and Peeyush Bansal (Lenskart), at a valuation of Rs 100 crores. Medulance operates a fleet of 7,500+ ambulances in over 500 cities across India for fast and reliable first-point medical attention. The company generated a revenue of Rs 24 crore last year, with a 24% profit margin, Pranav Bajaj and Ravjot Singh Arora revealed during the show.

The remarkable figures led Shark Anupam Mittal (People Group) jokingly question the two young entrepreneurs about the need to participate in the show when they were already doing so well! On receiving funding from Shark Tank India, Pranav Bajaj, Co-Founder, Medulance, said: “We are delighted to receive funding on Shark Tank India Season 2. Over 30% of victims of road accidents and health emergencies in India lose their lives due to delay in receiving first-point medical attention. Rushing the patient to a medical facility in the shortest time possible, the so-called Golden Hour, is critical in saving lives.

With our fleet of ambulances, we aim to reduce the response time to a medical emergency drastically. We know we are doing something important, so receiving validation of our work from the Sharks means the world to us. We plan to invest the amount to drive more innovation and expand our pan-India footprint.” Said Ravjot Singh Arora, Co-Founder, Medulance: “The experience on the show was a roller coaster, but I am glad that the Sharks saw potential in our business which is providing a critical service to the people of India.

It was a tough call to decline the fabulous Rs 5 crore offer, one of the highest ever on Shark Tank, and opt for the Rs 2 crore offer instead, but this was based on sound business sense. We now have the resources to help us reach our services to more people and organizations, and further scale our operations to more cities across the country. We look forward to saving even more lives in the years ahead.” Ravjot Singh Arora narrated to the Sharks the story behind the founding of Medulance in 2017.