Elite Matrimony launches success-based matchmaking service

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Elite Matrimony, part of Matrimony.com group, has rolled out India's first-ever success-based matchmaking service for elites. With this revolutionary and first-of-its-kind success-fee based plan, Indian elites can enjoy services for a minimal service charge.

Elite Matrimony is a premium matchmaking service that helps elite Indians find a suitable life partner basis their lifestyle, social status, and preferences. With 15 years of experience, dedicated relationship managers, a large pool of elite members, and thousands of successful elite matches, EliteMatrimony is India's top matchmaking service for India's illustrious families.

Sharing details about their unique service, Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com, said, “We offer exclusive matchmaking, personalised services to our elite members, while maintaining 100% confidentiality. Success-fee based service showcases our commitment in helping our customers find their match. The strength of our member base and quality of customer service gives us the confidence to launch this service.”