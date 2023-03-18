Electric Buses to ply soon in Jammu

northlines correspondent

Jammu Tawi, Mar 17: The ambitious Electric- Bus project in Jammu and other town will soon be a reality now. Instructing Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) to depute team for inspection of prototype model of electric-buses, Divisional Commissioner Jammu directed officials of TATA motors to ensure delivery in stipulated time frame. “Buses should be delivered by mid-April and to be operational at earliest,” he directed officials.

Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi were asked to clear the bottlenecks and hand over land to JSCL at earliest for establishment of charging stations for electric buses. Other related departments were asked to expedite completion of necessary work related to the project and asked officials of JSCL and TATA motors to start construction work of bus depot at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.

In the meeting, threadbare discussions were also held on the routes and fair of electric buses. Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government is procuring a fleet of 200 electric buses, 100 each for capital cities of the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by CEO Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Rahul Yadav; Vice Chairperson of JDA Pankaj Magotra; Additional CEO JSCL Rakesh Gupta; ACG from Deputy Commissioner Office Manisha; Director Technical JSCL S L Kapoor; General Manager (Finance) JSCL & nodal officer for e-buses project J&K Ashish Anand; Dy GM Gurmeet Singh; AEE JSCL Ravi Salgotra and representatives of TATA motors led by K Vijay Menon.

The Deputy Commissioners from Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi participated in the meeting through video conference.