State land to be retrieved from big sharks who misused
power, poor need not to fear
Srinagar, Jan 20:
Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday
said that all the security arrangements are in place for the Bharat
Jodo Yatra and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. He
reiterated that those who misused powers to grab state land will
face action and that the poor and common masses need not be
afraid of the ongoing drive.
To a query about security arrangements for the BJY that entered
Jammu yesterday, the LG said that all security measures are in
place and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. “Whatever
security measures were needed have been taken,” he said.
The LG reiterated that the ongoing drive to vacate State land
from the encroachers is against the bi sharks who misused the
power and grabbed huge land. “I want to assure the poor and
common man that they won’t be touched and that they shouldn’t
be afraid,” the LG said.
Elaborate security measures taken for BJY in J&K: LG
