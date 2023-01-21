Elaborate security measures taken for BJY in J&K: LG

State land to be retrieved from big sharks who misused

power, poor need not to fear

Srinagar, Jan 20:

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday

said that all the security arrangements are in place for the Bharat

Jodo Yatra and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. He

reiterated that those who misused powers to grab state land will

face action and that the poor and common masses need not be

afraid of the ongoing drive.

To a query about security arrangements for the BJY that entered

Jammu yesterday, the LG said that all security measures are in

place and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. “Whatever

security measures were needed have been taken,” he said.

The LG reiterated that the ongoing drive to vacate State land

from the encroachers is against the bi sharks who misused the

power and grabbed huge land. “I want to assure the poor and

common man that they won’t be touched and that they shouldn’t

be afraid,” the LG said.