EKA’s e-LCV receives CMVR certification and approval

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: EKA, an electric vehicle manufacturing & technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries,

received the CMVR certification for its 2.5-ton GVM electric light commercial vehicle from the Central Institute of Road

Transport (CIRT). The Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification was handed over to the company’s research,

design, and homologation team, at the hands of Mr. K.V.R.K. Prasad, Director, Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

This makes EKA Mobility the first mover to bring an electric pickup truck to the Indian market in the 2.5-ton GVM

category, ahead of other automakers. EKA successfully completed all the required functional and safety testing and

approvals to achieve the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification, which is a critical step for the company to start

trials and sales of the product in the coming months. The company is expected to start production of the e-LCV in Pune

(Maharashtra), India, this month and plans to roll out the first lot to select customers early next year.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman, EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions, said, “The

completion of our e-LCV’s homologation is a truly monumental achievement by the whole team in a such short span of

time. It strengthens our commitment to making the first-time-right product from scratch in India, for India and the global

market. We have a lot of excitement and expectations from our customers for EKA’s e-LCV and the unique value addition

it provides them. With the lowest total cost of ownership, unrivaled design, and user experience, we are confident that our

product will revolutionize the last-mile delivery segment and accelerate our nation’s transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

Adding to this, B Anil Baliga, President, EKA highlighted, “We are extremely proud of our team for their rigorous

hard work and innovation in achieving this milestone in record time. This segment is likely to reach close to 100,000

numbers over the next five years. We are planning to push the initial lot by end of Jan’ 23 to a select few customers for

initial feedback, and performance tracking & will eventually ramp up the production over the next couple of months. Major

thrust on e-LCV sales will be from mid of 2023, with a completely ‘Made in India’ product from a state-of-the-art smart lean

manufacturing unit.”