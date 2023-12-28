EKA Mobility joins forces with Mitsui and VDL Groep

Jammu Tawi: EKA Mobility, a leading electric vehicles & technology company based in India, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan) and VDL Groep (Netherlands). This strategic cooperation marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Indian automotive industry, propelling India toward becoming a global hub for sustainable transportation. The alliance is set to establish most cutting edge global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the region.This is one of the largest and most significant partnerships in the new mobility segment in India bringing together the strengths and expertise of three leading automotive conglomerates in Asia & Europe to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative electric mobility solutions globally. Under the cooperation, EKA Mobility, known for its cutting-edge electric vehicles and comprehensive EV ecosystem, will receive significant and strategic investments from Mitsui, a global trading and investment company with a rich history of contributing to industrial innovation, and technological support & equity partnership from VDL Groep, a leading Dutch technology and manufacturing company. The combined expertise and resources of the three entities will usher in a new era of sustainable transportation and manufacturing excellence.Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility, expressed his views about the cooperation, stating, “This partnership with Mitsui and VDL Groep represents a significant step toward making India a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. We are proud to join forces with such distinguished partners who share our vision of sustainable, profitable & efficient transportation.”Nobuyoshi Umezawa, GM of Mobility Business Division in Mitsui & Co. India: “Through the cooperation of EKA, VDL, and Mitsui, we aim to contribute to “Make in India” by leveraging EKA's excellent engineering and local network, and VDL's cutting-edge technological capabilities. Furthermore, we would like to utilize our Mitsui's global network to promote exporting EKA's competitive products to overseas markets and contribute to creating eco-friendly societies”. Rolf-Jan Zweep, CEO VDL Bus & Coach: “We are delighted to partner with EKA Mobility and Mitsui. Although the basis of our high-quality development and manufacturing competences lie in north-western Europe, we see many opportunities in India, which is obviously a promising growth market. With this cooperation, we foresee especially many synergy benefits in the areas of procurement and development”.