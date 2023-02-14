Ehsaas and Arthouse present ‘Soulful Strides’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Artist Priyendra Shukla will be showcasing his solo online exhibition called ‘Soulful Strides’ portraying his passion and fascination for the majestic horse on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at 7.30pm. The show is curated by Manisha Gawade and is presented by Ehsaas, New Delhi and Arthouse by AV, Dubai. Soulful Strides is a beautiful array of artworks in which the artist explicitly portrays the force and speed that is the essence of the Horse. Through bold and forceful brushstrokes and spatula, he reflects his thoughts on canvas, unhindered. Using an interplay of thin, emotive strokes and bold patches of colours and seeks to encapsulate the spirit of raw power and momentum that defines the form of a horse. Talking about his artworks and the exhibition, Shukla remarks, ‘As the moment flashes by, leaving its colour on my being, I try to hold on to it. For these colours fade away with time, pushed back into oblivion by fresh colours of new moments. Such are the workings of the ever-changing panorama that is life. I long to internalize the moment and bring it to the realm of the tangible, where I can go back and live it again. But need I tell you, that to do so, is impossible?’ A journalist, internationally acclaimed artist, curator and designer herself, Manisha Gawade has curated the exhibition and extends support via her organisation -Ehsaas which she created along with her sister Dr. Alka Raghuvanshi bringing breakthroughs in Indian art and textile. Manisha Gawade has contributed widely to the media from television, and radio to the print media. She has been a part of more than 132 painting exhibitions the world over and many of her paintings form a part of serious museum collections as well as palace collections in Oman and Dubai, Europe and South America.