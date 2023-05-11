Efforts on to nab Terrorists hiding in Rajouri-Poonch Forest terrain: DGP

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, May 10: Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that Rajouri and Poonch forest are close to LoC and the area has a difficult terrain while as efforts are on to track down the perpetrators of the recent attacks that left ten soldiers dead. DGP Singh also stated that the G-20 meeting in Srinagar was the outcome of the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in J&K as school closures and strikes were history now.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Ramban (Jammu Division), DGP Singh said police and the security forces have killed many infiltrators who had infiltrated into this side from Rajouri and Poonch sectors. “It is not clear whether the group that carried out recent strikes leaving ten soldiers dead in Rajouri and Poonch is a fresh one or part of an old group. Efforts are on to track them down,” the DGP said, adding that “forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch are close to LoC and there is difficult terrain.”

The DGP said that efforts are on from Pakistan to lure youth towards drugs that are being air-dropped through drones. “Police along with security forces are alert to foil all such bids,” he said, adding that even though many youth fell prey to drugs, police is trying its best to keep the youth away from drugs so that they don't tread the wrong path.

To a query about the upcoming G-20 event being held in Srinagar, the J&K police chief said that the event was the outcome of the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the entire UT.