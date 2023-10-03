Efforts are on to make J&K of Bapu’s dreams: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed the UT-level event organized by the Department of School Education to celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event also marked the culmination of the ‘Shanti Yatra' started from Anantnag and series of other programmes which are the part of the month-long celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti held in schools across the UT.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The Lt Governor recalled the eternal values of Mahatma Gandhi, which has been inspiring generations across the world and the power of truth, ahimsa, satyagraha, simple living is guiding entire humanity on the path of peace and brotherhood.

“Bapu's thoughts are powerful instrument for prosperity, dignity and empowerment of people. His timeless ideals are the only effective instrument to tackle the challenges confronting the world,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor applauded the inspirational journey undertaken by more than 27,000 students during Shanti Yatra to pay homage to Bapu and his ideas and ideals.

Bapu's life teaches us that spirit of dedication and purity of means, can not only ensure independence but the society can also be made prosperous, the Lt Governor said.

“Efforts are being made to create J&K of Bapu's dreams. The voices being raised against violence from every corner of J&K and huge participation of people in ‘Shanti Yatra' is a testament that the teaching of peace and inclusive development of Mahatma Gandhi have turned into a Jan-Andolan,” he said.

The Lt Governor urged every section of the society, especially the youth to imbibe wisdom from the valued teachings of the Father of the Nation and strive to build a peaceful, inclusive and equitable society.

Each and every precious word of Bapu acts as an institution. What you will learn from his philosophy of life is not available anywhere else. Only the precious treasure of Bapu's ideals will be able to guide you in nation building and it will empower you to protect the social interests, he said.

The lifelong campaigns of Pujya Bapu and his philosophy of truth, non-violence, selfless service, sacrifice, love and tolerance must continue to guide all the citizens to achieve the golden future of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also commended the artists and students for depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi through their enthralling performances.

At the UT-level event, the Lt Governor honored the eminent Gandhians from across the country for their extraordinary contribution in promoting the teachings and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also interacted with the participants of the Shanti Yatra and felicitated the students who have excelled in various competitions organized as a part of Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

On the occasion, the Gandhians including Padma Shri SP Varma; Ramesh Bhaiya; Laxmi Das; Dr Ranjana Mukhopadhyay, and Ashok Kapoor threw light on the lifelong campaigns of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, School Education; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; senior officials; heads of educational institutions; students, teachers, youth and prominent citizens were present. Educational Institutions from across the UT also joined through virtual mode.