Efficient handling of grievances, need of people instrument of social change: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asserted that efficient handling of grievances and needs of people is an instrument of social change and economic growth.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha was interacting with citizens through video conferencing during “LG's Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme on Tuesday.

“Efficient handling of grievances and needs of people is an instrument of social change and economic growth. Integrated approach by stakeholders is yielding significant result and collective efforts have encouraged effective public participation in planning and implementation of projects,” Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the constant endeavour of the administration is to strengthen good governance, to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poorest of the poor and immediate disposal of their grievances.

Lt Governor sought the action taken report from Deputy Commissioners, Head of Departments on the pending grievances of LG's Mulaqaat programme. The chair was informed that 355 cases have been redressed.

Responding to a complaint of Bashir Ahmad Wani from Dooru Bandipora pertaining to encroachment of Nallah in his locality, the Lt Governor directed the District and Police Administration to remove the illegal encroachment and take legal action against the encroacher.

Siraj Salam from Baramulla drew the attention of the Lt Governor on the issue of unauthorized charging of hefty admission fees for the admission of his daughter by private school.

The Lt Governor sought details on the issue and instructed the Director School Education to ensure admission of the child and take necessary action against the school in this matter.

Sant Ram, a resident of Banjer Korara of Doda raised the issue related to sanctioning of Old-age pension, the Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach the beneficiaries timely.

He also sought the status of pendency of pension and scholarship applications from the Secretary Social Welfare Department.

“Deputy Commissioners must ensure timely renewal and expeditious sanction of new cases through special camps at Block Diwas for complete saturation of pension and scholarship schemes. All stakeholders must work with complete dedication to speed up major road and other infrastructure development projects,” Lt Governor said.