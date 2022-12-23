EED wins Jammu Polytechnic Kabaddi title

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 23: Electrical Engineering Department (EED)won the title trophy of the inter-department Kabaddi tournament which was organised by the

Sports Wing of the Government Polytechnic College as part of the annual calendar of activities, here today.

In the final, EED trounced Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) 37-23. Earlier, in the semifinals, decided this morning, EED beat Automobile

Engineering Department (AED) 32-20 while MED defeated Civil Engineering Department (CED) 19-10.

Principal of the College, Arun Bangotra was the chief guest, who encouraged the teams and appreciated the title winners for their performance.

He stressed upon the participants to play the game in true spirit of sports and for enjoyment. “Kabaddi is a competitive contact game which is played

all over India but is one of the favourite game played in rural areas of North India,” said the Principal.

Tareq Amin, Sports Secretary of Government Polytechnic Jammu presented

vote of thanks with special mention of the organizing committee. He thanked the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Jammu for

extending technical help in the successful conduct of the event.

The technical team comprised Bandana Sharma, Jasdev Singh, Vishal Singh, Sanjeet Kumar, Sunny Kumar and Sabita.

“In total, eight teams, representing Engineering and Humanities Departments of the College, took part in the event enthusiastically,” informed organising

secretary and Physical Education Master (PEM) of Government Polytechnic Jammu, Chamel Singh.