ED attaches Rs 1.21 Cr worth of assets of Lal Singh’s RB Educational Trust

Jammu Tawi, Nov 28

In a major development, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has reportedly attached immovable assets valued at Rs 1.21 Crore in connection with a money laundering case.

The attachment carried out under PAO No. 03/2023 dated 28.11.2023, pertains to land acquired by R B Educational Trust (RBET), an institution headed by Kanta Andotra, the wife of Choudhary Lal Singh and Chairperson of RBET.

The ED's investigation was initiated based on the FIR and chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), CBI Jammu, against Smt. Kanta Andotra and Ravinder Singh, the then Patwari.

The probe uncovered that Choudhary Lal Singh, an ex-minister and two-time ex-MP, along with his wife and in collusion with revenue officers/officials, orchestrated the transfer of land measuring 167 Kanal & 15 Marlas. This land, valued at Rs. 1,21,80,500/- as per circle rate in 2011, was forcibly transferred in the name of RBET.

It is alleged that this transaction represents proceeds of crime generated from criminal activities related to scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, on 17.10.2023, the ED conducted a search operation across eight locations in Jammu & Kathua districts (UT of J&K), Pathankot (Punjab), leading to the arrest of Choudhary Lal Singh on 07.11.2023 in connection with the instant case.