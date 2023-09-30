ECI Has Mandate to Announce Election Schedule in JK: Tarun Chugh

SRINAGAR, Sep 30 : BJP National General Secretary and In-Charge JK Tarun Chugh Friday criticised opposition parties for making hue and cry over polls, saying it is the Election Commission of India (ECI) who has to announce the poll schedule for J&K.

” The announcement of elections is the job of ECI and BJP is fully prepared for all types of elections in J&K. Abdullah's, Mufti's and Nehru families should come clean about why they failed in revising voter lists in the last several decades,” Chugh said.

“Voter lists have been revised and objections have been sought. Surely ECI will take a call and announce schedule for elections. ECI will announce poll schedule soon,” Chugh said.

He lashed on opposition parties saying, “Those boycotted Panchayat and BDC polls and grabbed corridors of power through boycott policy shouldn't give sermons on holding elections”. (Agencies)