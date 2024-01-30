Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Leh, Ladakh

, Jan 30:An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, , on Tuesday morning, the Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 05:39:56 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh,” NCS posted on X.

