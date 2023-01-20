Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 hits Doda, no casualty reported

JAMMU, Jan 9: An earthquake of milder intensity hit Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

There were no reports that the tremor, with an intensity of 3.2, caused any damage to life and property.

National Centre for Siesmology, in a tweet, said that the earthquake struck the region at around 12:04 pm on

Thursday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 19-01-2023, 12:04:14 IST, Lat: 33.21 & Long: 75.72, Depth: 10 Km,

Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India ,” it said. On Jan 09, an earthquake of 3.6 intensity had struck Kishtwar.