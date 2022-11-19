70 percent hotels occupied in November, says
hoteliers
Jahangeer Ganai
Gulmarg, Nov 18 (KNO): For the first time in the last
many years ‘Gulmarg’ is witnessing a surge in tourist flow
in the current season.
Hoteliers from the Gulmarg said that it is for the first time
in a decade they are witnessing such a surge in tourists in
November.
They said that usually tourist footfall remains quite high in
December and January while the influx of tourists in
November remains low.
Ishfaq Ahmad, a hotelier told said that tourist flow in the
first week of November was very low but after the first
spell of snow tourists started arriving at the meadow.
Currently, the room occupancy has reached 70 percent
against 30-40 percent in previous years.
He said that almost all hotels are sold out for December
while around 90 percent are sold out for January and
February.
Early snow woos tourists to Gulmarg
