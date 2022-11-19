Early snow woos tourists to Gulmarg

70 percent hotels occupied in November, says

hoteliers

Jahangeer Ganai

Gulmarg, Nov 18 (KNO): For the first time in the last

many years ‘Gulmarg’ is witnessing a surge in tourist flow

in the current season.

Hoteliers from the Gulmarg said that it is for the first time

in a decade they are witnessing such a surge in tourists in

November.

They said that usually tourist footfall remains quite high in

December and January while the influx of tourists in

November remains low.

Ishfaq Ahmad, a hotelier told said that tourist flow in the

first week of November was very low but after the first

spell of snow tourists started arriving at the meadow.

Currently, the room occupancy has reached 70 percent

against 30-40 percent in previous years.

He said that almost all hotels are sold out for December

while around 90 percent are sold out for January and

February.