E-bikes to hit Srinagar roads soon

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Dec 09 (KNO): E-Bikes are set to hit Srinagar soon as

a group of Kashmiri youth have set-up the two-wheelers in

association with the Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Sheikh Yamin Co-founder and Managing Director of Curve

Electrics told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that

they have started the initiative of public sharing E-bikes in

Srinagar and a successful trial run was held from Dalgate to

Kashmir University on Friday.

"50 E-bikes will be available in the city at 11 docking stations and

the main aim to start this venture was to get rid of traffic

congestion and play a part in reducing the pollution levels in the

city. As per our estimate, we will be able to stop emission of 750

metric ton carbon in one year,” he said.

Sheikh added that docking stations include Nehru Park, Dalgate,

Botanical Garden, Kashmir University, Nishat, Habak, Elahi

Bagh, Islamia College, Sanat Nagar Chowk, Bemina and Lal

Chowk. One has to charge 90 paisa per minute for riding the

bike, he added.

"Anyone who wants to avail the service, he can come to the

docking station and register with our docking executive by

providing an identity card, phone number and name first time," he

said. “We have designed these E-bikes ourselves and

assembled them here. It can run for 60 kilometres for single

charge,” he said.

Sheikh claimed that the E-bike is GPS enabled so as to keep

proper vigil and an anti-tampering system is fitted in the bike so

that none can tamper with the battery.

“It is MTB type and can be used in all weather conditions. A

basket has been fitted so that one can keep belongings in it and

helmets are also available so that riders can use them,” he said.

“As of now our E-bikes are unisex and our next batch of 50 more

E-bikes, middle pipe will be taken off so as to encourage female

riders to use these E-bikes as well,” he added