DYSS Zone Jammu holds sports meet for seniors

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 19: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised sports meet for senior citizens as part of the sports week at GGHSS Bakshi Nagar, here today.

The unique event took place under the overall supervision of Harvinder Kour, Zonal Physical Education officer (ZPEO), Jammu.

Near 40 senior members of the society took place in different events of Carrom, Ludo, Chess and Tug of War.

Principal GGHSS Bakshi Nagar, Subash Chander Gupta was special guest, who interacted with the participants amidst interaction best wishes for their well being.

Earlier, the ZPEO Jammu, Harvinder Kour extended warm welcome to the sports enthusiasts and champions of the past, who despite souring temperature took part in the event.

Those, who excelled in the events were presented with trophies and medicinal plants as a token of appreciation and their love for sports.

The Results (winners): CARROM: Doubles: Surinder Singh Reen and Manvinder Singh. CARROM: Singles: Ajay Gupta. LUDO: U.S. Soni. CHESS: R C Vaid and Sardeep Singh won first prize.