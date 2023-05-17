DYSS Samba holds inter-zone Chess, Football meet

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 17: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised inter-zone sports meet of district Samba in two age groups of under-14 and under-17 boys and girls in the disciplines of Chess and Football.

The competition held under the supervision of district (DYSS) officer, Chander Kanta in support with Samriti Mahajan (ZPEO Samba), Sudesh Sharma (ZPEO Ramgarh), Vikas Gupta (ZPEO Ghagwal), Joginder Sharma (ZPEO Vijaypur), Umesh Sharma (ZPEO Purmandal) and Rekha Sambyal (PEM activities in-charge).

In total, 118 participants took part in two events.

The Results (finals): BOYS: Under-14: Football: Zone Vijaypur beat Zone Samba 2-1. Chess: Himansu Yadav of Zone Samba bt Boby of Zone Ghagwal.

Under-17: Chess: Vedant Singh of Zone Vijaypur bt Angat Singh of Zone Purmandal.

GIRLS: Under-14: Chess: Aryana Goutam of Zone Samba bt Janavi Sharma of Zone Ghagwal. Under-17: Deepika Devi of Zone Samba bt Banshika Sharma of Zone.