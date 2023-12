DYSS Jammu hosts Athletics Meet (U-14 yrs)

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: The Department of Youth Services and sports of District Jammu organized Inter Division UT level Athletics Meet at Synthetic Turf University Ground Jammu in which about 50 players from both divisions took part in its first day. In the said Athletics Meet, winners of today's events first and second place has been appreciated by Medals and certificates. The competitions are being organized under the patronage of Director Youth Services and Sports JKUT Subhash Chander Chibber under the guidance of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu Suram Chand Sharma and the overall supervision of DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma. The main aim of this competition is to select the best athletes for the National level competition coming ahead. DYSSO Jammu appreciated winners for their best performance in the competition at Jammu. He also advised them to remain in practice for the next level competitions. All the deployed officials played tremendous role to make this meet more successful. Todays Result Athletics U-14 yrs Boys & Girls:- 100 metres U-14 yrs Boys: 1st position: Shubham Lalotra from Division Jammu. 2nd position: Muzamil Lateef from Division Kashmir100 metres U-14 yrs Girls: 1st position: Areeba Showket from Division Kashmir, 2nd position: Sonia Sharma from Division Jammu. 200 metres U-14 yrs Boys: 1st position: Mukund Katal from Division Jammu, 2nd position: Shahid Ashraf from Division Kashmir. 200 metres U-14 yrs Girls: 1 st position: Saima Jan from Division Kashmir. 400 metres U-14 yrs Boys: 1 st position: Momin Mirza from Division Jammu. 400 metres U-14 yrs Girls: 1st position: Areeba Showket from Division Kashmir. 600 metres U-14 yrs Boys: 1st position: Hilal Ahmed from Division Kashmir. Shotput U-14 yrs Boys: 1st position : Nirmal Singh from Division Jammu, 2nd position: Musavir Manjoor from Division Kashmir. Shotput U-14 yrs Girls: 1 st position : Sunakshi Devi from Division Jammu, 2nd position: Ayesha from Division Kashmir. Long jump U-14 yrs Boys: 1st position : Rahil Manhas from Division Jammu, 2nd position: Barsharal Nazir from Division Kashmir. Long jump U-14 yrs Girls: 1st position : Tanjeela Javid from Division Kashmir. 2nd position: Monika Devi from Division Jammu. Discuss Throw U-14 yrs Boys: 1st position : Kalim Manjoor from Division Kashmir, 2nd position: Nirmal Singh from Division Jammu. Discuss Throw U-14 yrs Girls: 1st position : Bisma Rustam from Division Kashmir, 2nd position: Khushi Rajput from Division Jammu. High jump U-14 yrs Boys: 1st position : Suhaib from Division Kashmir, 2nd position: Aasif from Division Jammu. High jump U-14 yrs Girls: 1st position : Ulfat Bano from Division Jammu, 2nd position: Aiman Manzoor from Division Kashmir. Todays Results Fencing U-14 yrs & U-17 yrs Boys & Girls:-U-14 yrs Sabre Boys:1 st position: Dhananjay from Jammu District : Gold, 2 nd position: Harish from Jammu District : Silver3 rd position: Momin from Doda District: Bronze, 4 th position: Saras from Udhampur District: BronzeU-14 yrs Sabre Girls: 1 st position: Sabreena from Jammu District : Gold, 2 nd position: Elanoor from Jammu District : Silver, 3 rd position: Aradhay from Jammu District: Bronze, 4 th position: Janell from Jammu District: Bronze. U-14 yrs Foil Girls: 1 st position: Marya from Jammu District : Gold, 2 nd position: Kavya from Jammu District : Silver, 3 rd position: Ashwathie from Udhampur District: Bronze, 4 th position: Jiya from Samba District: Bronze. U-14 yrs Epee Girls: 1 st position: Arshi from Udhampur District : Gold,2 nd position: Sameeksha from Samba District : Silver, 3 rd position: Sharanaya from Udhampur District: Bronze, 4 th position: Dhanvi from Jammu District: Bronze. U-17 yrs Foil Boys: 1 st position: Rakshit from Jammu District : Gold, 2 nd position: Shrest from Jammu District : Silver, 3 rd position: Kanav from Jammu District: Bronze, 4 th position: Manjoot from Udhampur District: Bronze. U-17 yrs Epee Girls: 1 st position: Arushi from Samba District : Gold, 2 nd position: Jyoti from Kathua District : Silver,3rd position: Jiinit from Samba District: Bronze. 4th position: Manasvi from Udhampur District: Bronze.