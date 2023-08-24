DYSS holds inter-school meet at Arnia

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Aug 23: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) today organised inter-school zone level sports meet of Arnia in under-19 age category.

The competition held in the disciplines of Chess, Carrom, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Tug of War at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Arnia under the guidance of Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO).

Earlier, the participants had interaction with chief guest, Vice Principal of the host school, Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, as per a handout issued here, 110 participants were there to compete in different disciplines.