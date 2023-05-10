DYSS holds Cricket trials at Reasi

NL Corresspondent

Reasi, May 10: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised Zonal level Cricket to pick up probable for the coaching camp for under-14 and under-17 boys at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium, here today.

Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Ram Krishan Bhat interacted with the participants amidst encouragement to those budding talent.

In total, 168 school going cricket enthusiasts turned up for the selection process representing 19 educational institutions of the district.

The trails conducted under the supervision of Tarsem Singh, District (DYSS Officer.