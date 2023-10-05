DYSS G/N Zone’s athletics meet begins

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The Department of Youth Services & Sports zone Gandhi Nagar conducted Inter-School Zonal Level Competitions/Selection Trials in the sports discipline of Athletics Meet under AAG of Boys commence at University of Jammu under the Chairmanship of District Youth Services & Sports Officer Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma and overall supervision of Zonal Physical Education Officer Gandhi Nagar Ram Murti. Speaking on this occasion, ZPEO Gandhi Nagar Ram Murti encouraged and brief about the importance of Sports in our lives and for making us Physically and mentally fit.

Near about 210 Boys drawn from different institutions of zone Gandhi Nagar participated in the said Competitions/Selection Trials. In the end ZPEO Gandhi Nagar, Ram Murti extolling the staff for making this event a great success. All deputed field staff / ministerial staff of zone Gandhi Nagar were present during the said programme. Today Results: Javellian Throw U/19 yrs Boys