Jammu Tawi, December: Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Home Department on Monday promoted Sachin Gupta (JKPS), Deputy Superintendent of Police, as Superintendent of Police with immediate effect.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of Sachin Gupta, KPS116065, Deputy Superintendent of Police, as Superintendent of Police, Level-11 (67700-208700) in the Pay Matrix, with immediate effect,” the order read.