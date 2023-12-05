Dwayne Smith butchers MT bowlers to take Urbanrisers Hyderabad to finals

NL Corresspondent

Surat, Dec 5: Swashbuckling Dwayne Smith was at his butchering best in his rapid-fire knock of 120 runs off just 53 balls, studded with 14 crispy boundaries and 7 massive sixes, thus guiding Urbanrisers Hyderabad to a huge win by 75 runs over Manipal Tigers in the first qualifier to seal berth in the finals of the prestigious Legends League Cricket at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat today.

Batting first, Urbanrisers Hyderabad scored a massive total of 253 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process. Dwayne Smith toyed with the bowlers, sending them on a leather-hunt on a flat track. He was explosive and showed grit and tenacity to notch up power-packed century. Gurkeerat Singh (26-ball 39), Rikki Clarke (19-ball 34) and Asghar Afghan (8-ball 23) were the other major contributors.

Pankaj Singh and Thisara Perera took 2 wickets each for Manipal Tigers, while McClenaghan and Imran Khan claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Manipal Tigers managed to score 178 runs to lose the match by 75 runs. Angelo Perera top scored with brisk 73 runs off 30 balls studded with 7 fours and 5 sixes, while Amit Verma contributed 16 runs to the total.

For Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Peter Trego and Jerome Taylor took 3 wickets each, while Stuart Binny bagged 2 wickets.

It is pertinent to mention here that Legends League Cricket is the best platform to provide legends of the game opportunity to hone and test their cricketing skill after their retirement from International and domestic cricket.

